Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Roziks Eviction in Shanivaar Ka Vaar is Due to THIS Reason Heres What we Know

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s eviction in Shanivaar Ka Vaar has been due to THIS reason. – Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Eviction in Shanivaar Ka Vaar is Due to THIS Reason – Here’s What we Know

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 is all about shocking revelations and uncertain twists and turns this season. The new season has a new format where Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with housemates. Abdu Rozik, who is seen quite disturbed since the past few weeks. Apart from missing his home and family, he also felt left out among housemates. Abdu is unable to follow when the contestants speak in Hindi and needs someone to translate. Now, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode it was informed that Abdu will be evicted from the house which left everyone teary eyed. Netizens have been in utter shock and disbelief and even vowed not to watch the show anymore.

BIGG BOSS 16: ABDU ROZIK’S ELIMINATION LEAVES HOUSEMATES TEARY EYED

Colors TV dropped a promo on their social media handle and wrote, “Abdu ko kehna padh raha hai gharwalo ko alvida, kya aapko bhi unki bidaayi ko dekh kar lagg raha hai bura (face emoji with tears in eyes) (Abdu has to say to goodbye to the housemates, are you also feeling bad after his elimination from the house).” Both Abdu and the housemates burst into tears as the singer-actor from Tajikistan bid adieu to everyone. Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqueer Khan were seen wiping off their tears. When Bigg Boss said, “Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar se bahar aajayiye (Abdu meet the housemates before coming out of the house).” Shiv Thakare was left in utter shock as Abdu hugged him and told, “I will miss you brother.” Sajid and Nimrit too got emotional as they hugged him.

ABDU ROZIK MIGHT RETURN TO BIGG BOSS 16 AGAIN

However, a recent update by Instant Bollywood claims that Abdu might be out of the show temporarily due to health issues. So, it is expected that he might return to the show after a while. Meanwhile netizens have been giving angry reactions on social media and even stated they would stop watching the show is the singer-actor is not brought back by the makers.

Abdu is a singer from Tajikistan and will also be seen acting alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

For more updates on Abdu Rozik elimination and Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.



