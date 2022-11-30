Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalBigg Boss 16 After Ishita Dutta Aditi Sharma Backs Tina Datta Over...
National

Bigg Boss 16 After Ishita Dutta Aditi Sharma Backs Tina Datta Over Sajid Khans Comments

admin
By admin
0
50


Recently, there was an incident where Sajid Khan passed remarks on Tina Datta’s career.

Bigg Boss 16, Ishita Dutta, Aditi Sharma, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Bigg Boss, bb16
Bigg Boss 16: After Ishita Dutta, Aditi Sharma Backs Tina Datta Over Sajid Khan’s Comments

Aditi Sharma Backs Tina Datta: Bigg Boss is always a hot topic in the town. With all the drama exploding in the house of season 16, there is some or the other issue brewing every day. Recently, there was an incident where Sajid Khan passed remarks on Tina Datta’s career. He said that Tina has no value in the outside world and that her last show was 7-8 years ago. This is not the first time when Sajid has taken a dig at television and TV actors. He has always looked down on television actors and time and again passed comments on the same.

As he tried to demean Tina, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma, who shared her opinions on the same, said, “Yes, people try to look down upon people who are working in TV. Without knowing how hard TV people or in general artist work. It’s not just actors working in movies or the web but even if it is a music video or TV it shouldn’t be looked down upon. Because it is important to understand or appreciate an actor.”




Published Date: November 30, 2022 9:43 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Ticket Fares of Bharat Gaurav Trains Likely To Be Slashed By 20-30%. Here’s Why
Next article
Rohit Sharma Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday in Style Before Leaving For Bangladesh Tour
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
50
Previous article
Ticket Fares of Bharat Gaurav Trains Likely To Be Slashed By 20-30%. Here’s Why
Next article
Rohit Sharma Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday in Style Before Leaving For Bangladesh Tour
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677