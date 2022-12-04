Bigg Boss 16 All Eyes On Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanots Relationship Will They Make It Or Not

Will Tina and Shalin’s relationship grow strong to its roots or fade away?

Bigg Boss 16: All Eyes On Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot’s Relationship; Will They Make It Or Not?

Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot: In the house of COLORS’ Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan is known for nailing his fashion game by preserving the aesthetics of a hip-hop rapper. Considering his style, this weekend for ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’, Shekhar Suman makes a rocking entry dressed as MC Stan! The seasoned actor brings back his solid roasting with a pinch of rap in it and perfectly depicts MC Stan when he says, ‘Kyunki socha na tha aisa din aayega Shekhar Suman Mc Stan ban jaayega. 80 hazaar ke joote mein tera ghar jaayenga. I appreciate, you feel me bro?’ this leaves the housemates in splits!

Amid the roasting and rapping, Shekhar Suman also brings about a ‘raapchik kavita’ for the housemates and questions them in his own roasting style.

It is not easy to stay disconnected from one’s own family, friends, and people with whom you share a bond, for so long. To lighten the minds of the housemates, ‘Bigg Boss’ calls each housemate individually into the confession room and makes them pour their hearts out. A roller-coaster of emotions flows through the housemates as they share their personal feelings with ‘Bigg Boss’ with teary eyes.

In the middle of experiencing almost every emotion, there’s one which is left: Love! After the questions raised on Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship, the love birds question and vent out their feelings for each other. Will Tina and Shalin’s relationship grow strong to its roots or fade away?

