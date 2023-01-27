Bigg Boss 16 Anil Kapoor And Mika Singh Grace Farah Khan Weekend Ka Vaar

Home

Bigg Boss 16: Anil Kapoor And Mika Singh Grace Farah Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16: It’s time for reality checks to be doled out in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’, which captures the competitive spirit of the contestants as they count the days to the finale. Hosted by celebrated and award-winning filmmaker Farah Khan, the vaar is edgy and entertaining as it is graced by Anil Kapoor, who awaits the streaming of his upcoming series ‘The Night Manager’. The superstar seems delighted to see Archana, who has added yet another feather to her cap by turning a shayara in the coveted house. ‘The Night Manager’ star requests Archana to recite a sher for him with closed eyes and as she launches into her recital, he surprises her with a hug at Farah’s behest. He then assigns a task to the housemates to cite the name of the one contestant, who’s a manager and whom they are managing. It will be interesting to watch the mentions that crop up in this task and the reasons that are given. What goes down as a jhakaas highlight is an unmissable face-off between MC Stan and Anil Kapoor, who compete over who nails the Indian ghetto.

The vaar gets serious as host Farah reprimands Tina Datta for wanting to quit the show owing to the chipping of her tooth. She admonishes Tina and her friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for making fun of a clearly distressed Shalin Bhanot, who’s seeking therapy. When Tina defends herself that they have been portrayed in the wrong light, Farah warns her that if she doesn’t listen, she’ll walk out. Tina’s immediate reaction is an arrogant head nod, which the host notices and conveys that it’s the reason why people have a problem with her. Will Tina mend her ways? Only time will tell.

Amid all the drama, Mika Singh arrives as a guest and brings the house down with his music and unique brand of entertainment. He conducts a fun task that involves contestants giving each other a zor ka jhatka (an electric shock) while citing a reality check they need. Who’s destined to get the most shocks? Who gets evicted from the house? Find out in tonight’s episode.



