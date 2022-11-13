Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam Re entry In The House Disappoints Contestants

Politician-cum-actress Archana Gautam has again entered the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house after all the melodrama and huge fights that took place between her and Shiv Thakare.

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam’s Re-entry In The House Disappoints Contestants

Bigg Boss 16: Politician-cum-actress Archana Gautam has again entered the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house after all the melodrama and huge fights that took place between her and Shiv Thakare that led to her elimination. In the previous episode, a heated argument broke out between Archana and Shiv after which she slapped him and even went on to hold him by the neck. Later, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia demanded her eviction from the show. Archana was later eliminated because of the physical fight with Shiv.

It all started when Tina Datta blamed her for hiding sugar and tissue paper.

Now, the latest promo dropped by the channel shows her making a comeback, saying: “Mayke gayi thi, sasural vaaps aa gayi (went home and now back to in-laws place).”

But the other contestants have mixed reactions on her comeback. Shiv, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and other housemates were disappointed.

Sajid Khan says: “Voh hadd paar karegi kahi na kahi (she will definitely cross the limit somewhere).”

Nimrit adds, “Let’s wait and watch. Yehi toh maza hai (this is fun).”

Archana also knows that many contestants are not happy to see her back and she was seen saying the same to the other contestants. However, during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman Khan slammed Shiv for unnecessarily provoking Archana and for the entire fight.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.




