Bigg Boss 16 Fans Appreciate Tina Dattas Game Play

Bigg Boss 16: Fans Appreciate Tina Datta’s Individual Game Play

Bigg Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta who entered the much-loved reality show of Colors TV, Bigg Boss has been the talk of the town since the first episode. She gained popularity for her chic fashion, style, one-liners, and bold stand. Tina has been showing her fierce side coming out of the petite side that people assume her to be. Yesterday, after the captaincy task Tina raised several questions about Sajid’s decision and pointed out his false promises toward her and Shalin.

Tina was the only person in the house who decoded his game and was vocal about her views. This move was highly appreciated by the ardent fans of Bigg Boss and they applauded Tina. An underdog of this season with so many fierce and bold opinions, made the fans appreciate Tina’s gameplay and called her strong in the house.



