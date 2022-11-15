Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNationalBigg Boss 16 Fans Appreciate Tina Dattas Game Play
National

Bigg Boss 16 Fans Appreciate Tina Dattas Game Play

admin
By admin
0
54


Actress Tina Datta who entered the much-loved reality show of Colors TV, Bigg Boss has been the talk of the town since the first episode.

Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta, Bigg Boss, Tina, Colors TV, Sajid khan, Shalin bhanot, salman khan
Bigg Boss 16: Fans Appreciate Tina Datta’s Individual Game Play

Bigg Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta who entered the much-loved reality show of Colors TV, Bigg Boss has been the talk of the town since the first episode. She gained popularity for her chic fashion, style, one-liners, and bold stand. Tina has been showing her fierce side coming out of the petite side that people assume her to be. Yesterday, after the captaincy task Tina raised several questions about Sajid’s decision and pointed out his false promises toward her and Shalin.

Tina was the only person in the house who decoded his game and was vocal about her views. This move was highly appreciated by the ardent fans of Bigg Boss and they applauded Tina. An underdog of this season with so many fierce and bold opinions, made the fans appreciate Tina’s gameplay and called her strong in the house.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 8:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Ukraines Capital Kyiv Rocked By 2 Loud Explosions Air Raid Warnings Follow Report
Next article
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration to Begin Soon at mcc.nic.in. Details Inside
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Bigg Boss 16 Fans Appreciate Tina Dattas Game Play

admin
By admin
0
54


Actress Tina Datta who entered the much-loved reality show of Colors TV, Bigg Boss has been the talk of the town since the first episode.

Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta, Bigg Boss, Tina, Colors TV, Sajid khan, Shalin bhanot, salman khan
Bigg Boss 16: Fans Appreciate Tina Datta’s Individual Game Play

Bigg Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta who entered the much-loved reality show of Colors TV, Bigg Boss has been the talk of the town since the first episode. She gained popularity for her chic fashion, style, one-liners, and bold stand. Tina has been showing her fierce side coming out of the petite side that people assume her to be. Yesterday, after the captaincy task Tina raised several questions about Sajid’s decision and pointed out his false promises toward her and Shalin.

Tina was the only person in the house who decoded his game and was vocal about her views. This move was highly appreciated by the ardent fans of Bigg Boss and they applauded Tina. An underdog of this season with so many fierce and bold opinions, made the fans appreciate Tina’s gameplay and called her strong in the house.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 8:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Ukraines Capital Kyiv Rocked By 2 Loud Explosions Air Raid Warnings Follow Report
Next article
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration to Begin Soon at mcc.nic.in. Details Inside
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677