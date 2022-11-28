Bigg Boss 16 Fans Slam Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia And Shiv Thakre For Backstabbing Tina Datta

Nimrit has been seen talking about Tina behind her back and even planned with Shiv Thakare to not make Tina the captain.

Bigg Boss 16: Fans Slam Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia And Shiv Thakare For ‘Backstabbing’ Tina Datta

BB 16: Actress Tina Datta has been playing up front and keeping her points strong since day one. She has been always vocal about the fact that she wants to become the captain and even formed strategic alliances for the same. Tina has even said that she doesn’t want to become the captain for merely the benefits but for the position of captaincy. While Tina has been friends with Nimrit and proved her friendship time and again; Nimrit has been seen talking about Tina behind her back and even planned with Shiv Thakare to not make Tina the captain. A promo went viral where Shiv announced Nimrit as the next captain by playing dirty.

Ardent viewers of the show didn’t like this backstabbing and took to Twitter and expressed their anger. They slammed Nimrit and Shiv for their dirty play. And called out to them!



