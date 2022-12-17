Bigg Boss 16 Gautam Vig Reacts to Shalin Bhanots Relationship With Tina Dutta And Soundarya Sharma Says He is Not Shah Rukh Khan

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig reacted to Shalin Bhanot’s relationship with Tina Dutta and Soundarya Sharma in a recent interview.

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig recently reacted to Shalin Bhanot’s relationship with Tina Dutta and Soundarya Sharma. The actor who has been making many revelations ever since his exit from the Bigg Boss house, recently spoke about Gautam’s relation with Tina and Soundarya. When quizzed about whether he thinks Shalin is trying to create a love triangle with Tina and Soundarya, he had a witty response. Gautam stated that Shalin thinks he is Shah Rukh Khan and every girl in the show will be around him. The ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant also commented on Shalin’s relation with Nimrit and Sumbul as well.

GAUTAM VIG ALLEGES SHALIN BHANOT TRIED FLIRTING WITH SOUNDARYA SHARMA AND SUMBUL TOUQEER

In an interaction with News 18, Gautam said, “He is just playing a game. He knows that he cannot do anything alone. He needs a girl around him all the time. He choose Tina first and then he started flirting with Soundarya and Sumbul also. He has started talking to Sumbul again after whatever happened in the past. He is not dumb to understand that the girl is getting obsessed with him. He is playing dumb and he thinks that it is working for him but it is not. Nobody talks to him otherwise and therefore he is playing with the girls – Soundarya, Tina and Sumbul. Right from the beginning, his game is only with these three people.”

GAUTAM VIG SAYS ‘SHALIN BHANOT THINKS HE IS SHAH RUKH KHAN’

He further opined, “He (Shalin) tried to be friends with me but it did not work out. He tried to be good with Nimrit, it didn’t work out either. He could not be a part of Sajid’s gang either. He thinks he can befool girls but like he was also told in a recent episode, he is not Shah Rukh Khan. Stop thinking that you are Shah Rukh Khan and every girl in the (Bigg Boss) house will be around you. I was friends with everyone but I was genuine with them. He cannot copy me. Everyone knows he is faking it. When Tina re-entered the house, everyone saw the way he reacted. It was all crap. He should be given the best fake actor award.”

Gautam has been part of daily soaps like Pinjara Khoobsurati Ka and Naamkaran.

