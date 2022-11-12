Saturday, November 12, 2022
HomeNationalBigg Boss 16 Gori Nagori Asked to Leave Because
National

Bigg Boss 16 Gori Nagori Asked to Leave Because

admin
By admin
0
38


Gori Nagori, the dancer and stage performer who is known as the Rajasthani and Haryanvi Shakira, is out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16, Gori Nagori, Bigg Boss, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, tina datta, shalin bhanot, Shiv Thakare
Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori Asked to Leave Because . . . (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori, the dancer and stage performer who is known as the Rajasthani and Haryanvi Shakira, is out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Gori Nagori had to leave because she received a lesser number of votes from the audience. Gori Nagori was nominated by the housemates against Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam, who was asked to leave the house mid-week after getting into a physical altercation with fellow housemate Shiv Thakare.

Gori, born in Nagaur, Rajasthan, rose to fame with the Rajasthani song “Le Photo Le”. She was later seen making appearances in a few songs, including ‘Ganderi’, ‘Pone ki Bahu’ and ‘Kamar Tod Beteli’.




Published Date: November 12, 2022 11:47 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Videos Of Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Floods Internet
Next article
Ruthless Mumbai City Rout Chennaiyin 6-2 in Comeback Win
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Bigg Boss 16 Gori Nagori Asked to Leave Because

admin
By admin
0
38


Gori Nagori, the dancer and stage performer who is known as the Rajasthani and Haryanvi Shakira, is out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16, Gori Nagori, Bigg Boss, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, tina datta, shalin bhanot, Shiv Thakare
Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori Asked to Leave Because . . . (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori, the dancer and stage performer who is known as the Rajasthani and Haryanvi Shakira, is out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Gori Nagori had to leave because she received a lesser number of votes from the audience. Gori Nagori was nominated by the housemates against Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam, who was asked to leave the house mid-week after getting into a physical altercation with fellow housemate Shiv Thakare.

Gori, born in Nagaur, Rajasthan, rose to fame with the Rajasthani song “Le Photo Le”. She was later seen making appearances in a few songs, including ‘Ganderi’, ‘Pone ki Bahu’ and ‘Kamar Tod Beteli’.




Published Date: November 12, 2022 11:47 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Videos Of Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Floods Internet
Next article
Ruthless Mumbai City Rout Chennaiyin 6-2 in Comeback Win
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677