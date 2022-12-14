Among captains of the week Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer, whoever presses the buzzer in the living room first, earn the special power to assign contestants a thela they can loot.

Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Loot Their Share Of The Ration In An Exciting Task

Bigg Boss 16: Bringing a unique spin to the ration task, COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ turns all the housemates into broke tourists, who must plunder their share of food and necessary supplies from five carts (thelas) in the garden area after a buzzer rings. Among captains of the week Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer, whoever presses the buzzer in the living room first, earn the special power to assign contestants a thela they can loot. The dwellers of which room will make the most of this plunder remain to be seen.

While the hullabaloo for ration is going on, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have a massive fight over Abdu Rozik’s breakfast turning out to be spicy. Archana holds Priyanka accountable for not being careful enough in preparing his breakfast. Soon enough, the discussion morphs into a verbal spat that leads to a shouting match that gets personal between the two. Known as friends who fight often, Archana and Priyanka have surprised the house by patching up multiple times. It will be interesting to watch if their friendship is bigger than this fight.

This is not the only fight of the episode. It seems that the three captains Tina, Soundarya, and Sumbul are not on the same page. Tina is livid at Soundarya for interrupting her while she was in the middle of giving important instructions to the housemates. Tina is also plotting to overthrow Soundarya’s command as captain by teaming up with a friend turned foe Sumbul. Will the race for supremacy over the house end well for the three captains? Only time will tell.



