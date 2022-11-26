Saturday, November 26, 2022
Bigg Boss 16 Kajol Revathy Join Salman Khan On Weekend Ka Vaar To Promote Salaam Venky

Salman Khan recreates a scene with Kajol from their hit film ‘Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ as they play a game of staring.

Bigg Boss 16: Kajol, Revathy Join Salman Khan On Weekend Ka Vaar To Promote Salaam Venky

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode ‘Bigg Boss 16’ film ‘Salaam Venky’, Kajol Devgan and director Revathi grace the ‘Weekned Ka Vaar’. Salman Khan recreates a scene with Kajol from their hit film ‘Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ as they play a game of staring. It will be fun to see who bests whom. A game of ‘Whisper Challenge’ with the star guests will leave the audience in splits.

Director Revathi and Salman take a trip down the memory lane as they recreate their hit song ‘Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya’.

In yesterday’s episode, Salman revealed that the real reason why Fahmaan Khan entered the house was to promote his new show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’.

He comes out of the house and with his co-star Kritika Singh Yadav arrives on the ‘vaar’ stage and re-enacts a fun scene with the leads of the show.

Fahmaan presents a situation where Salmaan is the prospective groom who visits his bride-to-be (Kritika) with his crooked uncle enacted by Fahmaan.




Published Date: November 27, 2022 12:07 AM IST





