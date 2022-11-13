Bigg Boss 16 Netizens Slam Salman Khan For Being Biased Against Shiv Thakare Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens recently slammed Salman Khan for being biased against Shiv Thakare on Shanivaar Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens recently slammed Salman Khan for being biased against Shiv Thakare on Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, Salman had commented on Shiv’s fight with Archana Gautam which lead to her elimination from the show. When a verbal war-of-words took place between the duo, Archana grabbed the Marathi Bigg Boss winner’s throat. Scratch marks were also visible on Shiv’s neck and hands as shown by Shalin Bhanot to the cameras. Archana had accused Shalin for making provocative comments against her political party to instigate her. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor reminded Shiv that any remark against caste, creed, religion or political ideology is prohibited in the Bigg Boss house. He also called out Shiv for deliberately planning to get Archana out of the house by provoking her.

As Salman later allowed Archana to re-enter the house, a section of netizens lashed out at the Tiger 3 actor. A netizen tweeted, “Shiv poking Archana: “Planned poking. Saazish. Etc.” Archana poking Abdu: “She bring out the ReAL aBdU” What nonsense. Sheetal has really dropped all standards of fairplay.” Another user wrote, “It’s around 2-3 years first #RahulVaidya #UmarRiaz #PratikSehajpaI and Now #ShivThakare …….BB intentionally showed them negative, it always hurts…..stay strong #Shivthakre we all are here for you AUDIENCE WITH SHIV THAKARE.” A netizen also pointed out, “When shilpa shetty recieved racist comments in big brother. Whole country should on her supported. But here Archana has not got even one warning for treating #AbduRozik for calling foreigner making joke on his heights. Isn’t this racism shame on @ColorsTV #ShivThakre #BiggBoss16.”

He said to use when she pokes us unnecessarily it’s only way to shut her filthy mouth! That’s on her if she can’t handke her anger & has lots of unwanted ego, she is “politician” will she strangle people if they don’t vote her!~

AUDIENCE WITH SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/44eByyAqTK — Sidhant Rana (@Sidhant38413670) November 13, 2022

#ShivThakare Should evict from #biggboss16 . @BiggBoss deserve contestant like #ArchanaGautam. Like how #SalmanKhan polarized votes for #ArchanaGautam is not done. It should be done as per majority not by changing minds of people. Not done.#BB16 — Parikshit Bisht (@parikshitbisht) November 12, 2022

When shilpa shetty recieved racist comments in big brother. Whole country should on her supported. But here Archana has not got even one warning for treating #AbduRozik for calling foreigner making joke on his heights. Isn’t this racism shame on @ColorsTV #ShivThakre #BiggBoss16 — Jennifer (@Jenniferbeast7) November 12, 2022

It’s around 2-3 years first #RahulVaidya #UmarRiaz #PratikSehajpaI and Now #ShivThakare …….BB intentionally showed them negative, it always hurts…..stay strong #Shivthakre we all are here for you AUDIENCE WITH SHIV THAKARE — SSuraj.15 (@Surajsh87323268) November 12, 2022

#BiggBoss is becoming a classic example

Hav ppl dominate who can from outside the industry, be it bollywood be it Tv industry,

Jo Sushant sir k sth kiy bollywood ne, #BiggBoss Is repeating same thing with #ShivThakare

STOP TARGETING SHIV — SSR (@SushiForever5) November 12, 2022

First time, I agree.

Yes #AbduRozik got influenced. He got influenced by Salman. SK told him you look good when archana makes you angry. Wth #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — . (@ShlokaTweets) November 12, 2022

Feeling Sad for #ShivThakare how @BiggBoss set a narrative against him Everyone provoke each other and it’s not the first time in this season and in Bigg Boss. How to control your anger is the game is all about Audience is watching and they r with @ShivThakare9 — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) November 12, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and Voot on weekdays at 10 pm and 9;30 pm on weekends.

