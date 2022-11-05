Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeNationalBigg Boss 16 Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into an Ugly Fight With Shiv...
National

Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into an Ugly Fight With Shiv Thakare Over His Remark on Ankit Gupta

admin
By admin
0
52


In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta get into an ugly fight.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into an Ugly Fight With Shiv Thakare After His Remark on Ankit Gupta
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into an Ugly Fight With Shiv Thakare After His Remark on Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta get into an ugly fight. A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shiv slamming Priyanka for getting involved in everything that happens in the house.

In the clip, Priyank asks Shiv to shut up and he loses his calm and points his finger at Priyanka. He keeps coming closer to her, suddenly Ankit comes in. The fight intensifies and Shiv calls Ankit ‘popat’. This irks Priyanka and the fight intensifies further.

Ankit pushes Shiv back and asks him to talk calmly and maintain distance from Priyanka.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 7:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
It’s Snow Time! India’s Best Winter Treks To Add On Your Bucket List
Next article
Cement Companies Plan To Hike Price By Rs 10 30 Per Bag Check Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into an Ugly Fight With Shiv Thakare Over His Remark on Ankit Gupta

admin
By admin
0
52


In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta get into an ugly fight.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into an Ugly Fight With Shiv Thakare After His Remark on Ankit Gupta
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into an Ugly Fight With Shiv Thakare After His Remark on Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta get into an ugly fight. A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shiv slamming Priyanka for getting involved in everything that happens in the house.

In the clip, Priyank asks Shiv to shut up and he loses his calm and points his finger at Priyanka. He keeps coming closer to her, suddenly Ankit comes in. The fight intensifies and Shiv calls Ankit ‘popat’. This irks Priyanka and the fight intensifies further.

Ankit pushes Shiv back and asks him to talk calmly and maintain distance from Priyanka.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 7:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
It’s Snow Time! India’s Best Winter Treks To Add On Your Bucket List
Next article
Cement Companies Plan To Hike Price By Rs 10 30 Per Bag Check Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677