Bigg Boss 16 Sajid Khan Bashed For His Remarks On Tina Datta

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Bigg Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta underwent a low moment yesterday, after facing a backstabbing attack from her friends, she was seen breaking down. The actress who has been true to her words and always supported her allies and friends, was attacked emotionally by Shiv and Nimrit, while the others from that clan chose to not support Tina and some went quiet. Director Sajid Khan who was time and again supported and respected by Tina, went on to pass a hollow remark on Tina Datta’s career. He said that Tina did her last show 7 years ago and that she doesn’t have any value in the outside world.

Sajid has time and again spoken ill about other contestants inside the house and escaped the wrath under the pretext of comedy. But this time, the ardent fans of Bigg Boss have come and slammed Sajid for his dirty behavior. And even called out his disloyal and derogatory behavior. They went on to pick at Sajid’s constant unpleasant remarks.




Published Date: November 29, 2022 9:32 PM IST





