Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Charges At Tina Datta Bigg Boss Fans Lash At Him

Even Bigg Boss pointed out that Shalin was trying to be politically correct when he didn’t press the buzzer for the first time which caused Tina’s eviction.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Charges At Tina Datta; Bigg Boss Fans Lash At Him, Say This Proves He Being A Wife Beater

Bigg boss 16: Actress Tina Datta’s return to Bigg Boss 16 created a huge set of drama and what proceeded was an argument between her and Shalin Bhanot, who fake-played a friend on convenience. Even Bigg Boss pointed out that Shalin was trying to be politically correct when he didn’t press the buzzer for the first time which caused Tina’s eviction. Now, a new argument brewed between the two, where Shalin threw a lighter at Tina. Not only this but he also charged at her and twisted his actions as he realized his mistake.

Tina pointed this out and raised her voice against this. She even gave a befitting reply to Shalin’s dramatic debate. He even brought Tina’s late pet Rani to the fight, to which Datta got angry and upset. Shalin has already been alleged to be a wife-beater in his past relationship, and the domestic violence tag stays on him. With today’s action, fans of Bigg Boss have gotten angry at him and many marked their conclusions that yes, Shalin is a wife-beater.

They took it to Twitter and lashed out at him.

TAKE A LOOK AT A FEW TWEETS HERE

On Day 77, no eviction took place except that Abdu Rozik walked out of the House.




Published Date: December 18, 2022 5:35 PM IST





