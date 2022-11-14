Monday, November 14, 2022
Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Receives Best Pre Birthday Gift Read Inside To Know What Is It

Shalin Bhanot’s fan clubs took it personally and took matters into their own hands demanding he is freed from the ban on participating in the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Receives ‘Best’ Pre-Birthday Gift, Read Inside To Know What It Is

Shalin Bhanot Receives Pre-Birthday Gift: Bigg Boss house has witnessed many controversies each passing year, this year Archana being ousted from the house following a physical spat with Shiv tops the list this season.

But this weekend, host Salman Khan stirred up things quite a bit as Archana was brought back to the show, and also Shiv was reprimanded for planning and plotting to trigger Archana which causes her to lose her mind and catch hold of his neck.

After Archana’s re-entry into the show, Shalin Bhanot’s fan clubs took it personally and took matters into their own hands demanding he is freed from the ban on participating in the captaincy task. For the uninitiated Shalin was nominated for two weeks in a row and also was refrained from participating in the captaincy task as long as he survived on the show, which seemed a bit too unfair considering his punishment came in after an ongoing task. While Shalin was trying to carry around a suitcase, Archana blocked his way leading to getting a little nudge.

The inmates created a hullabaloo and Bigg Boss had to intervene & announce the said punishment.

Looks like Shalin gets his birthday gift early from Bigg Boss. He celebrates his birthday tomorrow and now he can compete for the captaincy task. Double whammy indeed.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 11:09 PM IST





