Whereas where Shalin and Tina’s relationship quo remains questionable with Tina’s ever-changing statements and her mind games, Shalin has still not lost hope and is protective and caring towards her.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Schools Tina Datta For Trying To Create Rift Between Nimrit And Shiv

BB16: Bigg Boss house is a testimony to the fact that there are no permanent friendships or enemies inside the house, yet one friendship that has gradually blossomed over the last 9 weeks is that of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare. While in the name of friendship, the two have played unfair quite a few times to protect each other but that has only strengthened their bond.

Shalin has had a rapport with other inmates too and despite sometimes being cornered due to his bond with Tina which other inmates don’t like, Shalin has been a good friend and never instigated a fight.

Tina who’s been coming across as insecure and possessive and also known for her manipulation and mind games, tried to plot a new strategy and suggested breaking Nimrit and Shiva’s bond. Shalin on the other hand immediately stopped her from doing so reiterating that it’s not their place to break a good friendship.

Netizens have applauded Shalin for this stance.



