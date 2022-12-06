Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Schools Tina Datta For Trying To Create Rift Between Nimrit And Shiv

Whereas where Shalin and Tina’s relationship quo remains questionable with Tina’s ever-changing statements and her mind games, Shalin has still not lost hope and is protective and caring towards her.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Schools Tina Datta For Trying To Create Rift Between Nimrit And Shiv

BB16: Bigg Boss house is a testimony to the fact that there are no permanent friendships or enemies inside the house, yet one friendship that has gradually blossomed over the last 9 weeks is that of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare. While in the name of friendship, the two have played unfair quite a few times to protect each other but that has only strengthened their bond.

Shalin has had a rapport with other inmates too and despite sometimes being cornered due to his bond with Tina which other inmates don’t like, Shalin has been a good friend and never instigated a fight.

Tina who’s been coming across as insecure and possessive and also known for her manipulation and mind games, tried to plot a new strategy and suggested breaking Nimrit and Shiva’s bond. Shalin on the other hand immediately stopped her from doing so reiterating that it’s not their place to break a good friendship.

Netizens have applauded Shalin for this stance.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 10:17 PM IST





