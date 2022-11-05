Saturday, November 5, 2022
Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Shares His Near Death Experience With Abdu

Shalin Bhanot, one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss this season is a man of many words and you’ll usually catch a glimpse of him baring his heart with some candid conversations.

In an unseen footage where the actor seems to be engrossed in a deep conversation with Abdu, Shalin spoke about his near-death experience a couple of years ago, while he was traveling in the Gulf country of Oman.

Though it did take him a while to explain the story to Abdu who seemed to struggle with understanding, but they eventually got there.

From the excerpts of the chat, Shalin shared that while he was on a vacation and hopped on a cruise to party with 50 other people, the ship halted right in the middle of the sea. Many enthusiasts took a dive into the wide sea followed by Shalin too. Though a good swimmer, Shalin began to feel he was drowning and being pulled below and was gasping for breath as he tried to remain afloat on the surface. He said there came a time when he thought his death was certain and just then a rescue boat swiftly came by and got him out of the deep waters.

Talk about getting second chances at life, Shalin sure did get literally and metamorphically!




Published Date: November 5, 2022 12:37 PM IST





