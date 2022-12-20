Menu
Search
National

Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Slips While Brushing Teeth Tina Datta Has A Hearty Laugh WATCH VIDEO

By: admin

Date:


We’ve come across live footage where Shalin was in the bathroom area brushing his teeth when he suddenly stumbled and hit the ground.

Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Bigg Boss, bb16, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan, Shekhar Suman, MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Slips While Brushing Teeth, Tina Datta Has A Hearty Laugh | WATCH VIDEO

Bigg Boss 16: Well, Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun-packed as Salman Khan and Shekhar Suman bring up the heat of the show with some uncomfortable truths and some Masti. While we were having Monday blues, Shalin must be facing the same too, as the actor had quite a fall while brushing his teeth earlier today.

We’ve come across live footage where Shalin was in the bathroom area brushing his teeth when he suddenly stumbled and hit the ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP OF SHALIN FALLING DOWN

While we are hoping there is no serious injury but we couldn’t help but notice Tina smirking. In the video, Tina is seen laughing and passing a remark that Shalin fell because he couldn’t get enough of himself in the mirror.

We wonder if it was the other way round, would Tina be okay with Shalin laughing at her expense?

It came as a surprise to all fans yesterday when Shalin, despite being targetted by Tina, chose to maintain the sanctity of their friendship and referred to her as caring.

Tina called him a cartoon. Shalin’s antics of making everything funny is evident, after the fall, he got up and continued to brush his teeth and laughed at himself too.

We love such cute moments! What about you?




Published Date: December 20, 2022 11:20 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleChina Sentences Tibetan Monk To Jail For Campaign To Stop Killing And Selling Of Animals
Next articleAntibodies In Blood Last 12 Months But Produced In Nose Decline 9 Months After COVID Infection
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh