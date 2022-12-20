We’ve come across live footage where Shalin was in the bathroom area brushing his teeth when he suddenly stumbled and hit the ground.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Slips While Brushing Teeth, Tina Datta Has A Hearty Laugh | WATCH VIDEO

Bigg Boss 16: Well, Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun-packed as Salman Khan and Shekhar Suman bring up the heat of the show with some uncomfortable truths and some Masti. While we were having Monday blues, Shalin must be facing the same too, as the actor had quite a fall while brushing his teeth earlier today.

WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP OF SHALIN FALLING DOWN

While we are hoping there is no serious injury but we couldn’t help but notice Tina smirking. In the video, Tina is seen laughing and passing a remark that Shalin fell because he couldn’t get enough of himself in the mirror.

We wonder if it was the other way round, would Tina be okay with Shalin laughing at her expense?

It came as a surprise to all fans yesterday when Shalin, despite being targetted by Tina, chose to maintain the sanctity of their friendship and referred to her as caring.

Tina called him a cartoon. Shalin’s antics of making everything funny is evident, after the fall, he got up and continued to brush his teeth and laughed at himself too.

We love such cute moments! What about you?



