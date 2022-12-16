HomeNationalBigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanots Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note...
National

Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanots Ex Wife Dalljiet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After He Breaks Down On The Show

By admin
0
21


Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur recently penned a heartfelt note for him after he broke down on the show.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After He Breaks Down On The Show
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After He Breaks Down On The Show

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 recently came up with a tear-jerker episode as Shalin Bhanot broke down after reading a letter from his family. Shalin, who has usually been in the news for all the good and bad reasons, recently showed his vulnerable side to the audience. The actor apart form his alleged triangle with Tina Dutta and Sumbul Touqueer was also criticised for his demand for chicken on the show. In the new episode Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin got the opportunity to read letters that came from their home. After Shalin got emotional about his mother, his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur penned a heartwarming note for him on her Instagram story.

CHECK OUT DALLJIET KAUR’S INSTAGRAM STORY DEDICATED TO SHALIN BHANOT:

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After He Breaks Down On The Show

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After He Breaks Down On The Show

SHALIN BHANOT GETS SUPPORT FORM EX-WIFE DALLJIET KAUR

In a vital clip from the episode Shalin is seen apologising to his parents for the things happening in the house. The actor stated that he would try his best to be a good person, son and a father too. His ex-wife Dalljiet reshared the clip on her Instagram post and wrote a beautiful note dedicated to him. She captioned her Instagram story as, “Shalin, I’ve not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.” In a task given by Bigg Boss, contestants were given options to either read the letter, fans’ reaction or captaincy. Shalin, who has been missing his family for the past two months in the Bigg Boss house, chose to read letter from his parents.

CHECK OUT SHALIN BHANOT’S VIRAL CLIP FROM BIGG BOSS 16 SHARED BY A FAN:

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and Voot, Monday to Friday at 10 pm. On Saturday and Sunday it streams at 9:30 pm.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: December 16, 2022 7:00 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleFrance Coach Didier Deschamps Opens up on Karim Benzema’s Availability For FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against Argentina
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
21
Previous articleFrance Coach Didier Deschamps Opens up on Karim Benzema’s Availability For FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against Argentina
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©