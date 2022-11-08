Tuesday, November 8, 2022
National

Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Gori Nagori Get Into an Ugly Spat Over Tomatoes

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare are seen fighting over the distribution of food among the contestants. Shiv and Sajid Khan have blamed Gori for stealing the food item and sharing it with her roommates.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 contestants Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare are seen fighting over the distribution of food among the contestants. Shiv and Sajid Khan have blamed Gori for stealing the food item and sharing it with her roommates. Shiv asks Gori for tomatoes but she refuses to listen to him. Shiv said: “Keep your attitude at home. I just asked for a tomato and you have a problem giving that too.” To this Gori replies: “You blamed me for stealing food so now I am not going to touch anything. I will show my attitude.”

Shiv said that her attitude will create problems for others and she is not here “just to eat” but needs to contribute also. He suggested that she should at least assist those who are cooking by bringing ingredients to the kitchen and stop showing attitude, adding that he could give a befitting reply to all her attitude and she will forget it all. Gori said: “Dare to do it.”

Furthermore, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur are seen having some sweet and adorable moments together. They were seen dancing and hugging each other.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.




Published Date: November 8, 2022 8:37 PM IST





