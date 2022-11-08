The nomination task inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house created a rift among the contestants. During the nomination task, Shalin Bhanot supported Tina Datta and not Sumbul, which infuriated her and she blamed Shalin for not supporting her.



Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Lashes Out at Shalin Bhanot For Not Supporting Her

Bigg Boss 16: The nomination task inside the Bigg Boss 16 house created a rift among the contestants. In fact, the friendship of Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer is at stake because during the nomination task, Shalin supported Tina and not Sumbul, which infuriated her and she blamed Shalin for not supporting her. Sumbul said: “Jab baat Sumbul aur Tina ki aati hai tab Shalin Tina ko support karte hai.” (Shalin supports Tina when it comes to choosing between the two) Shalin replied: “Aesa nahi hai” (Nothing like that.) To this Sumbul answered: “I was your friend before Tina”

Shalin said: “Neither I am here for Tina nor Sumbul. I am always with my friends.” Sumbul got angry and said: “You just go and be with your friends. I don’t need anyone.” After this she is seen crying in the promo.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam took the name of Shalin Bhanot during the nomination task. Shalin said he is better than many in the show.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.



