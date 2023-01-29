Tina earned recognition as Ichcha in the show ‘Uttaran’.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Bids Farewell

Bigg Boss 16: One of the most renowned filmmakers in the entertainment business, Farah Khan hosted ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and spared no housemate, who needed a reality check. With the finale around the corner, the episode was replete with fear of eviction, truth bombs and the defensive energy of the housemates. Following waves of non-stop entertainment, the drama-filled vaar concluded on a solemn note with the eviction of Tina Datta. She was nominated for eviction along with Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Having received the least number of votes from the audience, Tina bid farewell to the show.

Tina earned recognition for her as Ichcha in the show ‘Uttaran’. In the very initial days of the season, Tina flirted and chatted with ex-contestant Abdu Rozik, and their adorable interactions became viral across social media. She fought for her muddas in a soft-spoken manner, and the other roommates frequently dismissed her confidence as arrogance. For more than ten weeks, her brief situations with Shalin was the talk of the house, and viewers questioned its veracity. The biggest rift erupted between them when Shalin pressed the buzzer to revive the prize money at the cost of Tina’s immediate eviction. It became clear to Tina that he probably faked the love angle to get ahead in the game when she came back on the show. Even Tina was not immune to the allegation of faking chemistry with him. At various points in the house following her entrance, Tina’s rivalry with Sreejita De heated up. She struck a friendship with one of the strongest competitors of the show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary towards the last leg of her stint on the show.

Speaking about her eviction, Tina says, “I had my inhibitions about signing up for Bigg Boss 16 because surviving in this house is can be very challenging. I’m happy to see my family, friends and fans be proud of the way I held myself together and stayed strong in the house. No other experience would have taught me as many life lessons I learnt on the show. I thank everyone who has worked hard to put this incredible show together. Now that I’m out of the house, I feel that I can take on anything. I wish all the contestants all the best, but I am rooting for Priyanka for the win.”



