Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Gets Support From Fans In Her Verbal Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Tina Datta vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Actress Tina Datta who is currently seen in Colors’ Bigg Boss has been getting a lot of attention from the audience for several reasons, including her style, fashion, one-liners, and bold upfront nature. Where Tina boldly stood for Abdu against Archana, she also had some major fights in the kitchen. Be it Soundarya, Archana or Priyanka. In a clip, Tina and Priyanka had a verbal spat in the kitchen over cooking. The two top contenders of Bigg Boss had a fierce scenario around them.

In this, fans have praised Tina Datta as she reacted to Priyanka after a slow observation. As Priyanka has always been someone who drags issues unnecessarily, but Tina did not give in to Choudhary’s habit, but spoke upfront to keep her quiet. Fans have loved this side of Tina and have an appreciation for her.



