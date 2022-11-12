Saturday, November 12, 2022
HomeNationalBigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Gets Support From Fans In Her Verbal...
National

Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Gets Support From Fans In Her Verbal Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

admin
By admin
0
65


Where Tina boldly stood for Abdu against Archana, she also had some major fights in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina, Bigg Boss, Abdu, Soundarya, Archana
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Gets Support From Fans In Her Verbal Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Instagram)

Tina Datta vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Actress Tina Datta who is currently seen in Colors’ Bigg Boss has been getting a lot of attention from the audience for several reasons, including her style, fashion, one-liners, and bold upfront nature. Where Tina boldly stood for Abdu against Archana, she also had some major fights in the kitchen. Be it Soundarya, Archana or Priyanka. In a clip, Tina and Priyanka had a verbal spat in the kitchen over cooking. The two top contenders of Bigg Boss had a fierce scenario around them.

In this, fans have praised Tina Datta as she reacted to Priyanka after a slow observation. As Priyanka has always been someone who drags issues unnecessarily, but Tina did not give in to Choudhary’s habit,  but spoke upfront to keep her quiet. Fans have loved this side of Tina and have an appreciation for her.




Published Date: November 12, 2022 8:01 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
[Black Panther 2] Here’s Where to Watch ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Free Online Streaming At Home How & When?
Next article
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi When Will 13th Installment Be Released Beneficiary List eKYC Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Gets Support From Fans In Her Verbal Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

admin
By admin
0
65


Where Tina boldly stood for Abdu against Archana, she also had some major fights in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina, Bigg Boss, Abdu, Soundarya, Archana
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Gets Support From Fans In Her Verbal Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Instagram)

Tina Datta vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Actress Tina Datta who is currently seen in Colors’ Bigg Boss has been getting a lot of attention from the audience for several reasons, including her style, fashion, one-liners, and bold upfront nature. Where Tina boldly stood for Abdu against Archana, she also had some major fights in the kitchen. Be it Soundarya, Archana or Priyanka. In a clip, Tina and Priyanka had a verbal spat in the kitchen over cooking. The two top contenders of Bigg Boss had a fierce scenario around them.

In this, fans have praised Tina Datta as she reacted to Priyanka after a slow observation. As Priyanka has always been someone who drags issues unnecessarily, but Tina did not give in to Choudhary’s habit,  but spoke upfront to keep her quiet. Fans have loved this side of Tina and have an appreciation for her.




Published Date: November 12, 2022 8:01 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
[Black Panther 2] Here’s Where to Watch ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Free Online Streaming At Home How & When?
Next article
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi When Will 13th Installment Be Released Beneficiary List eKYC Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677