Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Ignores Shalin Bhanot Advice To Use Her Pet Rani Loss For Captaincy

Actress Tina Datta lost her dear pet Rani, and broke down before her friends in Bigg Boss season 16.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Ignores Shalin Bhanot’s Advice To Use Her Pet Rani’s Loss For Captaincy

Bigg Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta lost her dear pet Rani, and broke down before her friends in Bigg Boss season 16. As Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task, Shalin Bhanot advised Tina to use Rani’s death as a reason to convince Gautam for making her the captain. Not listening to this insensitive suggestion, Tina took her independent stand and played the task fairly rather than using her personal loss for the game.

While she gave her best to convince Gautam she was seen telling the later that even though she’s going through a lot, didn’t use her loss as a reason for the captaincy task. Taking her independent stand, Tina showed her graceful side.

Tina has been always appreciated by her fans for the bold and independent stands that she takes in the house. Facing a huge loss, the actress has gathered herself though fans could see her eyes were swollen due to all the crying but she’s trying her best to remain strong.




