Wednesday, November 16, 2022
National

Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Is The Favorite Contestant Of This Former Inmate

Bigg Boss is a show that no one misses giving their opinions on.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Is The Favorite Contestant Of This Former Inmate

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss is a show that no one misses giving their opinions on. Being the most talked about show in the town, every year ex-contestants come forward and give their opinions and share their favorite lists. One such daring and bold contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, Kushal Tandon who got lots of appreciation in season 7, has stepped in to support Tina Datta.

In a recent question and answer round on Twitter, Kushal was asked his favorites. He revealed it to be Tina and Abdu.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 11:25 PM IST





