Saturday, December 10, 2022
Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Slammed By Angry Fans For Again Blaming Shalin Bhanot

One thing Bigg Boss 16 will be remembered for if nothing else, is the Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta saga.

Bigg Boss 16: One thing Bigg Boss 16 will be remembered for if nothing else, is the Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta saga, a controversial relationship where Shalin ‘protected’ her and Tina repeatedly ‘disrespected’ him, so say the fans. Last night’s episode was high on drama with Shalin being the centre of the conversation as Tina was reprimanded for her game by the host. As Tina requested to speak with Salman Khan in private, she was called to the confession room where she again put the entire blame on Shalin for her mistakes in her Bigg Boss journey and called him out.

While Salman tried to put some sense into her, the fans have not taken this lightly.

For weeks, the netizens have been calling out Tina for being ‘mean and disrespectful’ towards Shalin and also many have alerted the latter for being ‘used’ by Tina for her convenience. Tina has professed her love for Shalin and has also gone ahead and denied it flatly on national television. A day ago, Tina and Shalin had quite an intimate moment inside the house which the same fans are questioning as that is not what you see between two people who claim to be just friends.

Fans have flooded Twitter with their opinions & some of them are hard pills to swallow.

The two wildcard entrants have also tried to directly warn and protect Shalin by ‘exposing’ Tina’s game. We hope some sense prevails and Shalin sees people for who they really are!




