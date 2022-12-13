Tina Datta definitely seems to have taken the phrase, Keep your friends close but enemies closer way too seriously.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Teams Up With Sumbul Touqeer To Play Victim Card

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta definitely seems to have taken the phrase, Keep your friends close but enemies closer way too seriously. In a recent development, after her re-entry, when Tina walked into the house, she’d expected sympathy but I’m sure is rather surprised with the new friendships, Shalin has been building inside the house. In the task yesterday to select 3 contestants for group captaincy, Shalin saw enough support despite losing out on the prize money to bring Tina back home.

But what came as a surprise was Tina trying to make amends with Sumbul by manipulating her into playing the victim card against Shalin Bhanot.

For the uninitiated, Tina was the one to start the entire Shalin-Sumbul saga by claiming that the latter was obsessed with Shalin. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Tina publicly humiliated Sumbul and called her an obsessed lover which later resulted in Sumbul suffering from a panic attack. It was rather after Tina’s juvenile comments that caused Shalin and Sumbul’s friendship to fall apart.

Tina had previously given Shalin a cold treatment when Sumbul was seen walking around in Shalin’s jacket. It has come as a shock to all of Shalin and Sumbul’s fans as Tina now extended an olive branch to Sumbul. The actress has quite a reputation for friendships with benefits so the fans are wondering what this new bond shall bring.



