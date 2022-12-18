Bigg Boss 16 Tina Dattas Hypocrisy Exposed Fans Point Out Her Different Reactions To Shalin And Stan

The latest promo is explosive where Tina claims that Shalin tried to hit her.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Hypocrisy Exposed; Fans Point Out Her Different Reactions To Shalin And Stan

Bigg Boss 16: One thing that continues to make headlines this year is the fragile friendship between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Just when we thought the two were headed out for a fresh start during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Shalin extended the olive branch, Tina continues to play the victim card.

The latest promo is explosive where Tina claims that Shalin tried to hit her. During a light-hearted conversation between Ankit and Shalin where Ankit asked him to either choose between a letter from his family or saving Tina, he honestly chose the former. This didn’t go down well with Tina and she walked out with Shalin following her, albeit this time to confront her for not mending her ways.

It is evident Shalin has had enough of her and despite warnings from his fellow inmates, he continued to pacify Tina during her insecurities but this time Shalin’s frustration had peaked and he threw his lighter that accidentally landed next to Tina. Tina later instigated him and asked whether Shalin intended to hurt her and cried foul over the fact that he came charging at her to hit her.

While the fans are already having a field day with memes and some fans point out the eerily similarity between the two situations. Previously when Tina hurt her foot and Shalin came forward to help, MC Stan passed a rude remark and came charging toward Shalin, he was almost about to hit Shalin but was stopped by other housemates. When Shalin offered to voluntarily exit, Bigg Boss called the trio, Shalin, Stan, and Tina to the confession room and asked Tina to pacify.

Tina went on record to state that MC Stan’s physical rage was justified and unintentional. Whereas given the same circumstance of Shalin losing his wits ends, she yet again blamed Shalin for violence, which has not gone down well with the fans who have lashed out at the Daayan actress for her hypocrisy in two similar situations.



