During the past several weeks, Tina’s stance on their relationship kept changing. Every time someone would point out that their gestures were that of more than friends.

Bigg Boss 16: Us Bechare Ko Neecha Kyu Dikha Rahe Ho? Gauahar Khan Calls Out Tina Datta

BB16: Bigg Boss Season 16 tops all the previous seasons for this one reason, it is the number of romantic relationships brewing inside the house this season. Priyanka-Ankit, Soundarya-Gautam, the one-sided Abdu-Nimrit saga, and the very controversial Shalin-Tina bond. While last week Tina confessed to having feelings for Shalin and they had a private moment and for once the netizens who called their relationship fake believed the said couple. But it was short-lived just like earlier episodes. During the past several weeks, Tina’s stance on their relationship kept changing. Every time someone would point out that their gestures were that of more than friends.

This time around, when fans across India were brought in as panelists, a majority of them had the same question for Tina; what was the nature of her relationship with Shalin and why does she always shy away from giving it a name?

In the bargain, Shalin became the butt of all jokes and also meme material. The actor was seen breaking down and being comforted by Sajid Khan who expressed that he felt bad for Shalin.

Ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, known to not mince her words also sympathised with Shalin and called Tina out.

In a tweet she wrote, ‘Tina literally drops shalin every time something is said about their very evident equation.whyyy ???She says it’s bad for her dignity,to have feelings is something bad or low??Us bechare ko neecha kyun dikha rahe ho?Uv said I love u to him n looked in the camera too, own it !’

Tina literally drops shalin every time something is said about their very evident equation.whyyy ???She says it’s bad for her dignity,to have feelings is something bad or low??Us bechare ko neecha kyun dikha rahe ho?Uv said I love u to him n looked in the camera too, own it ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 4, 2022

How much and what will be the impact remains to be seen.