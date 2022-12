Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square Promote Their New Song

The theme of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ ‘Iss baar game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelenge’ comes through in tonight’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: The theme of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ ‘Iss baar game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelenge’ comes through in tonight’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. The Dabangg host Salman Khan introduces novel mind games and twists that are sure to get under the skin of the contestants. India’s favourite reality show welcomed one of its most entertaining ex-contestants Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square, who await the release of their song Ghani Sayani. Shehnaaz is captured in her element as she banters on with Salman Khan, whom she asks a flurry of fun questions. Making the most of her time on the ‘vaar’ stage, Shehnaaz recreates an iconic scene from ‘Hum Aapne Hain Koun’ with her signature charm.

After raising the roof with megastar Salman, Punjab Ki Katrina, Shehnaaz conducts two fun tasks in the coveted house along with MC Square. The first task involves two housemates out of which one dons a rotating chair, which will spin if the other housemate answers spicy questions in the affirmative. It will be fun to watch the questions that make it to this task. The next task entails housemates citing which bad attribute of contestants they would like to kill with ‘zeherila paani’. Watch out for the juicy revelations that are about to be dropped in this task.

Many more beans are spilled when host Salman Khan conducts a poll on who the contestants think is on their way to victory and who has lost their way on the show. With wild card entrants Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala having stepped aboard the show, it will be interesting to see who emerges on the bright side of this poll.

The other poll that rocked the house is contested by wild card entrants Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala. Housemates will be asked to label one of them as angaar and the other as bhangaar based on the impression they have made with their stint in the show so far. Who will turn out to be the ultimate angaar?

The fun-filled ‘vaar’ was not without its share of drama and tension. The fate of nominated contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer, who are in the bottom two is in the hands of Shalin Bhanot. Salman Khan brings a shocking twist by announcing that Shalin has the option to press a buzzer and retain ₹ 25 lakhs of the total winning prize money at the expense of letting the eviction happen as usual. The other option is to not press the buzzer and save Tina and Sumbul from the threat of eviction at the cost of forgoing ₹ 25 lakhs of the winning prize money. It will be worth watching what Shalin decides.