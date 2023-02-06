Bigg Boss 16: Who Gets Evicted? Watch The Janta Decide Tonight

The cumulative result of the votes of the three rounds decides the fate of the contestants.
Bigg Boss 16: Introducing a game-changing twist, Bigg Boss 16 imbibes democracy by inviting the janta into the house to vote for the top five finalists. The candidates of the BB election are Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot, who must campaign for votes with three rounds of tasks. The first round is a speech through which they will be seen pitching themselves as worthy finalists.
The second round entails each housemate enlisting why others don’t deserve to win and the last round involves all of them entertaining the janta with their talent. The cumulative result of the votes of the three rounds decides the fate of the contestants. The one with the least number of votes shall stand evicted with immediate effect. Who will bid farewell to the show after coming so close to victory? Who are the top five finalists of this season?
Published Date: February 6, 2023 5:57 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Aakash Chopra Takes a Jibe at Cricket Australia 36-All Out Video, Says And the Series Score-Line?
[ad_1] Home SportsAakash Chopra Takes a Jibe at Cricket Australia’s 36-All Out Video, Says And the Series Score-Line? India are...
Kabbadi Player Alleges Sexual Harassment By Coach, Records Statement
[ad_1] Home SportsKabbadi Player Alleges Sexual Harassment By Coach, Records Statement An FIR under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal...
Kerala Woman Threatens To Bomb Bengaluru Airport After Missing Flight Boarding Time, Arrested
[ad_1] A woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to bomb the Bengaluru International Airport during with argument with authorities...
G-20 Food Festival With 29 Countries To Begin Next Week In Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium
[ad_1] Home FoodG-20 Food Festival With 29 Countries To Begin Next Week In Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium The official further added...
Swiggy Appoints 3 Independent Directors On Board Details Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessSwiggy Appoints 3 Independent Directors On Board | Details Here Food-delivery platform Swiggy on Monday has appointed three...
82 year old Man Puts Youngsters To Shame With His Dynamic Dance Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home Viral82-year-old Man Puts Youngsters To Shame With His Dynamic Dance | Watch Viral Video Looking at the energy...
Average Rating