Biggen Aerospace Unveils Advanced UAVs at Prestigious Tarang Shakti 2024 Expo in Coimbatore

Biggen Aerospace, a subsidiary of Biggen Technologies, a leading name in defense and aerospace innovation, made a significant impression at the Tarang Shakti 2024 exhibition, held at the Sulur Air Force Base in Coimbatore. The three-day event, inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, brought together key stakeholders from the Army, Air Force, and various defense sectors, along with international participants from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain.

Tarang Shakti 2024: A Showcase of Military Excellence

Tarang Shakti 2024, an international defense and aviation exhibition, featured an extensive array of military equipment, spare parts, and aviation technology. With 62 halls set up by both public sector and private companies, the event highlighted advancements in aircraft, unmanned air systems, long-range glide bombs, and other critical defense technologies.

Biggen Aerospace: A Major Player in High altitude and Heavy Weight logistics UAVs

Biggen Aerospace, headquartered in Bangalore and branch office at Coimbatore, stood out at the exhibition for its pioneering work in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The company, through its subsidiary Biggen Aerospace, has been at the forefront of developing UAVs designed to revolutionize disaster response, logistics, and military operations. During Tarang Shakti 2024, Biggen Aerospace showcased two of its latest helicopter UAV models, capable of carrying payloads of 7kg and 12kg, with a range of 85 kilometers and speeds between 75 and 100 km/h, even at high altitudes.

These UAVs have been engineered to perform critical tasks such as combating forest fires by carrying fire retardants or water, delivering essential supplies to areas affected by landslides, and supporting search and rescue operations in challenging terrains. The UAVs robust design and operational capabilities attracted significant attention from international delegates, including those from France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Adarsh, Director of Biggen Technologies, highlighted the strategic importance of these UAVs in emergency and wartime scenarios, stating, “Our UAV helicopters have been meticulously designed to assist in various fields, including defense, army operations, and medicine. Their ability to operate effectively in high-altitude environments makes them indispensable for modern military and emergency response missions.”

Biggen Technologies is also working on a groundbreaking helicopter UAV capable of lifting a 100kg payload. This advanced UAV is expected to play a pivotal role in disaster response, enabling the swift delivery of critical supplies such as medicine and food to areas impacted by natural disasters. The company is actively seeking investments and partnerships with institutional investors to further expand its footprint in defense logistics, commercial sectors, and automation.

Collaborating for Innovation

Recognizing the importance of collaboration, Biggen Technologies invites students and innovators specializing in drone and UAV development to join their mission. The company is eager to partner with those who share their vision of advancing UAV technology and making a meaningful impact in disaster response.

“We are honored to have participated in this prestigious international expo alongside the Indian Air Force,” said Adarsh. “Our commitment to innovation drives us to continue developing solutions that address the complex challenges of today and tomorrow.“

Expanding Horizons: Biggen Technologies Future Plans

In addition to its achievements in UAV development, Biggen Technologies is expanding its portfolio with the introduction of ATOMS “Automation & Sound”, a new brand dedicated to delivering innovative automation and audio solutions. ATOMS will offer cutting-edge products and services tailored for both commercial and residential applications, with an exclusive range of international speaker brands. An experience center to showcase these innovations is set to open soon in Bangalore, marking a new chapter in the companys growth.

For further inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact Biggen Technologies at business@biggentech.com or visit their website at www.biggentech.com.