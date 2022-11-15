Biggest iPhone Manufacturing Unit Coming Up Near Bengaluru, Over 60,000 People To Be Employed

Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones.

Bengaluru: Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the biggest unit to manufacture Apple iPhone in India is coming up near Hosur in Bengaluru, which will employ around 60,000 people.

“Apple’s iPhone is now getting made in India and it’s the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory. The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone,” the minister said.

Apple has outsourced the manufacturing of iPhone enclosures to Tata Electronics, which has a plant at Hosur.

The move comes as Reuters reported that Apple supplier Foxconn is planning to expand their works in India by at least four times by the next two years.

Notably, Apple had outsourced the making of iPhones in India to Tata Electronics’ plant in Hosur. Apple gets iPhones manufactured by electronics giants – Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron in India.

As per the Reuters report, the Foxconn plan to expand its workforce in India is part of adjustment the company will incur as a result of the disruptions in China owing to their battle with Covid-19.



