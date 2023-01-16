Home

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Soon; Know How to Download at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Soon.

BSEB Class 12 Inter Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for the Bihar Board class 12th or Inter exam 2023, anytime soon. The head of the schools can download the BSEB Class 12 Inter admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Class 12 exam admit card 2023 will contain details of the students such as their BSEB application numbers/roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres. Below are the steps through which candidates can download the hall ticket.

How to Download BSEB Class 12th Inter Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com.

Now, look for the link that reads, ‘Bihar Board 12th admit card 2023’.

Enter the school code, Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of Birth (dd/MM/yyyy). Now, Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your BSEB Inter admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 12 Theory Exams Dates

The BSEB senior secondary (class 12) board exams 2023 for the science, arts, and commerce stream will be conducted between February 1 and February 11, 2023. Note, the BSEB Class 12 admit card is the most important document you need to carry to the examination hall. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).



