Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registrations For 2024 Exams Begins at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Details Inside

BSEB Class 12 Registration 2022: The Heads of the schools can do registration of students by visiting the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 12 Registration 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration process for Class 12 Board Exams 2024 for regular and private students on its official website. The Heads of the schools can do registration of eligible students by visiting the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB took to Twitter, “The date has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Committee for the registration of students studying in Class 11 in the educational institutions of the state for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 (session 2022-24).”

The last date to apply for BSEB 12th Exam 2022-24 is November 30.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registrations: Check Important Dates Here

* इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2024 (सत्र 2022-24) के लिए राज्य के शिक्षण संस्थानों में 11वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रहे विद्यार्थियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन हेतु बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा तिथि की घोषणा की गई है। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 9, 2022

Step-by-Step Guide to Register For BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exam 2024

Visit the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here For Academic Year 2022-2024.”

Log in with your user ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Complete student verification and submit the examination fee.

You will be required to download the fee receipt.

Save and download the BSEB Inter application form for future reference.

Regular candidates who are registered with Bihar Board are required to pay Rs 485 as a registration fee. The private students are required to pay Rs 885 as a registration fee. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.



