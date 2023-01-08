Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023 Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Direct Link, Practical, Theory Exam Dates here

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023: The head of the schools can download the BSEB Class 10 admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Matric Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Board class 10th or Matric exam 2023, today, January 8, 2023. The head of the schools can download the BSEB Class 10 admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board has directed the school authorities to download and distribute the BSEB matric admit card 2023 till January 15.

Bihar Board Class 10 Theory Exams Dates

The Board will conduct the practical exams from January 19 to January 21, 2023. The Bihar board class 10 theory exams 2022-23 are scheduled to be held between February 14 to February 22, 2023.

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Datesheet2023: Check BSEB Class 10 TimeTable Here

Check Important Dates First Sitting Second Sitting February 14, 2023 Mathematics Mathematics February 15, 2023 Science Science February 16, 2023 Social Science Social Science February 17, 2023 English (General) English (General) February 20, 2023 Mother Tongue (Hindi/ Urdu/ Bangla/ Maithili) Mother Tongue (Hindi/ Urdu/ Bangla/ Maithili) February 21, 2023 Second Indian Language (For Hindi Speaking candidates – Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian/ Bhojpuri) (For Non-Hindi Speaking Candidates – Only Hindi) Second Indian Language (For Hindi Speaking candidates – Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian/ Bhojpuri) (For Non-Hindi Speaking Candidates – Only Hindi) February 22, 2023 Elective Subjects (Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts) Elective Subjects (Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts)

How to Download BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2023?

Below are the steps through which candidates can download the admit card.

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Now, look for the link that reads, ‘Bihar Board 10th admit card 2023’.

Enter the school code, Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of Birth (dd/MM/yyyy). Now, Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your BSEB matric admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.



