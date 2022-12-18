Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2023: BSEB To Release Hall Tickets For Practical Exams Tomorrow

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Examination Board, BSEB is all set to release the Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2023 for practical exams on December 19. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2022 for practical exams from the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board class 12 practical exams will begin on January 10, 2023. The last practical exam will be conducted on January 20.

Here are some of the key details:

BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will begin on February 1, 2023.

The admit card or hall ticket for theory exams will be released on January 16, 2023.

The class 12 Theory Exam will be conducted till February 11, 2023.

Bihar Board is expected to declare the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 in the months of March or April.

After the declaration of the result, the students who have failed the exams will appear for the compartment exams which are scheduled to be held in the month of April and May 2023.

Here are the steps to download hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website – biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2022 for practical exams.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials to check and download the hall ticket.

Step 4: Your Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Practical Admit Card 2023 and take a printout for further use on exam day.



