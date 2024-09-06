Home

Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says Alliances With RJD A Mistake, Determined Not To Repeat Again

The Bihar Chief Minister, who had returned to the NDA in January, kept asserting during Lok Sabha polls, especially at rallies where he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that he would now be with the BJP “forever”.

Nitish Kumar with JP Nadda

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday termed that alliances with the Rashtriya Janata Dal in past a mistake. He made the statement in presence of Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda.

The Bihar Chief minister said that he committed the mistake twice but it won’t be repeated again.

“Our relationship goes back to the 1990s… all the good work in Bihar has been done under our stewardship”, said the JD(U) supremo, whose outfit was earlier called the Samata Party.

Referring to the RJD, without mentioning it by name, the CM said, “Those who were in power before me did nothing. It was a mistake on my part to have gone with them on two occasions. But I do not wish to repeat that mistake. I shall stay here (with the NDA)”.

The Bihar Chief Minister, who had returned to the NDA in January, kept asserting during Lok Sabha polls, especially at rallies where he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that he would now be with the BJP “forever”.

Kumar’s latest proclamation of loyalty towards the BJP, which has now lost majority in the Lok Sabha and become heavily dependent on allies like JD(U) to survive in power at the Centre, comes in the backdrop of his recent meeting with Lalu Prasad’s son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who served as his deputy whenever he shared power with the RJD.











