Rail Budget 2023: Bihar Gets 3 New Vande Bharat Trains, New Rail Lines And Much More. Details Here

One of these will run between Patna to Ranchi, while the other will run on the Patna to Howrah route. On the other hand, the third high-speed train running from Bihar will operate between Varanasi and Howrah, which will go via Gaya.

Patna: Bihar was allotted a whopping Rs 8,505 crore in the railway budget for fiscal 2023-24 which was nearly seven times the railway budget allocations in the past for the state. Three Vande Bharat Express trains are likely to be introduced on Patna-Howrah, Patna-Ranchi and Varanasi-Howrah via Gaya routes from April this year. An East Central Railway (ECR) official said, citing a statement by Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, 87 stations will be redeveloped in the state, besides the construction of a new rail bridge parallel to Rajendra bridge between Mokama and Begusarai.

According to the Union Budget announcement, Bihar’s capital Patna and Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi will be connected by Vande Bharat Express. The distance between the two cities will reduce to just 4 hours. Apart from this, there is a plan to run a Vande Bharat Express train on the Patna to Howrah route. For this, the railway track will be strengthened and made suitable for high-speed trains. Apart from this, a Vande Bharat train will run from Varanasi in UP to Howrah via Gaya.

New Rail Lines, Redevelopment of 87 Stations, Gauge Conversion and Much More

The union budget has allocated funds for laying new rail lines on Gaya-Bodhgaya-Chatra, Gaya-Natesar, Gaya- Daltonganj via Rafiganj, Rajgir-Hisua-Tilaiya & Natesar-Islampur, Bihta-Aurangabad via Anugrahnarayan Road, Araria-Galgalia, Fatuha-Ismalpur-Neora-Daniyawan-Biharsharif-Barbigha- Sheikhpura, Koderma-Tilaiya, Hajipur-Sagauli via Vaishali, Araria-Supaul, Sakri-Hasanpur and Chapra-Muzaffarpur, among others.

A total of Rs 238 crore has been allocated for gauge conversion, which includes Jayanagar-Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj, Sakri-Laukaha Bazar-Nirmali-Saharsa-Forbesganj and Mansi-Saharsa- Madhepura-Purnia rail lines, the official said.

As many as 87 stations will be redeveloped as world-class — including Patna, Danapur, Rajgir and Jehanabad. According to Birendra Kumar, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of ECR, Gaya station will be developed at a cost of Rs 296 crore, Muzaffarpur at a cost of Rs 442 crore, Bapudham Motihari ( Rs 221 crore) and Sitamarhi ( Rs 262 crore) under Amrit Bharat scheme.



