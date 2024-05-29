Home

Bihar School To Remain Shut From May 30 To This Date- Check Details Here

The decision came in wake of several reports of student fainting due to extreme weather. The cases of heat strokes and heat related diseases have increased in the region.

Bihar Schools to remain closed from May 30 till June 8.

Patna: Amid the ongoing heatwave, the Bihar government on Wednesday announced the complete closure of all the private and government schools and coaching centers from May 30 until June 8. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the State Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra to shut down the schools to ensure the health of the children going to school in the scorching heat.

Acting upon the instructions, Brijesh Mehotra issued a directive to district magistrates to ensure the closure of all the educational institutes until June 8. Aganwadi centers will also remain closed. The decision came in the wake of several reports of students fainting due to extreme weather. The cases of heat strokes and heat related diseases have increased in the region.

With temperatures soaring above 44 degrees Celsius in various parts of the state, Mehrotra convened a high-level meeting to assess the readiness of departments concerned to address the heatwave crisis.

Incidents of students fainting were reported from Sheikhpura, Begusarai, East Champaran, and other regions due to the scorching heat.

Earlier, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav urged the government to take immediate preventive measures to safeguard schoolchildren from the heatwave. He criticised the CM for not intervening and questioned the effectiveness of his directives.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast that heatwave conditions are expected to persist for another three or four days in the state. Officials from the Bihar Disaster Management Department advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay cool, and prevent dehydration.







