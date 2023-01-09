Bihar To Reel Under Cold Wave Dense Fog For Next 3 Days, Orange Alert Issued

Patna Meteorological Centre has predicted intense cold conditions and dense fog for the next three days.

Bihar shivers at 3.7 degrees already, to continue to witness cold wave for next 72 hours.

Patna: Cold wave conditions gripped Bihar on Monday with the mercury dipping to as low as 3.7°C in the Gaya district. Patna Meteorological Centre declared a cold wave in Gaya and Bhagalpur, a severe cold day in Purnia, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, and Rohtas, while a cold day was declared in Patna and Saran. As per the predictions of the department, residents will have to reel under intense cold conditions and dense fog for the next three days as well.

Dense fog conditions on Monday reduced visibility to less than 25 meters at Forbesganj and Bhagalpur, 50 meters at Patna Airport, and 70 meters at Purnia. Patna Meteorological Centre also issued a special weather bulletin predicting very dense fog for the next 72 hours.

Weather scientist Anand Shankar said that very dense fog conditions would prevail in the state. “Moderate to intense cold wave coupled with dense fog conditions are prevailing at a majority of places in the state. As per the current numerical model, no significant change in weather conditions is expected till Tuesday. Low visibility and cold condition are likely to impact flight and train operations”, said Shankar.

GAYA SHIVERS AT 3.7 DEGREES

As many as 13 weather stations in the state recorded a minimum temperature below 10°C on Monday. According to the daily bulletin issued, Gaya remained the coldest in the state with the lowest minimum temperature of 3.7°C. In Patna, the maximum temperature stood at 16°C while the minimum temperature was 6.2°C, which was six notches below the season’s corresponding normal.

“Cold and dry north-westerly winds are prevailing in the state at the speed of 6 to 8 km per hour. Consequently, intense cold conditions will continue to prevail for the next three days. The minimum temperature will remain below 10°C this week”, said Rajesh Kumar, a MeT official.

The MeT centre has also issued an orange colour alert for cold wave conditions over southwest and south-east parts of the state.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave in plains is declared when the minimum temperature dips to 4°C or below and/or is 4.5 notches less than normal. A cold day in plains is declared when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and/or is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days while a severe cold day is declared when there is a departure of more than 6.5°C in maximum temperature.



