Saturday, December 3, 2022
Bihar Tourism Video: Exploring One Of The Greatest Ancient Learning Systems Of Asia, The Grand Nalanda University

Due to it’s international reputation, large no of students from china, Mongolia, Tibet, Korea and other countries came to study here. The level of teaching was extremely high and advanced

Nalanda University: One of the greatest centers of learning in ancient times, Nalanda is located in Bihar. It is situated around 72 kms away from the city. This small village is a part of the Buddhist circuit that also includes Rajgir and Bodh Gaya. Well, let us tell you that Nalanda was founded in the 5th century AD. You can now see the ruins of the precious historical gem along with several other temples and monasteries that were built by different kings. Watch video to know more about the great Nalanda University.




Published Date: December 3, 2022 11:18 AM IST





