Gaya: In a very emotional yet heartwarming incident, a woman from Bihar’s Gaya is earning praises from all around for fulfilling her critically ill mother’s last wish. The woman’s mother’s last wish was to see her daughter getting married in front of her and it was literally fulfilled. The woman tied the knot with her fiance just outside the ICU of a private hospital where her mother was admitted.

After the rituals of the unique wedding was over, the bride and the groom took blessings from the ill mother Poonam Kumari Verma, a resident of Bali village of Guraru block. But, just few hours after the wedding, the ailing mother breathed her last.

The mother was undergoing treatment at the private hospital located in Magistrate Colony of Gaya. Her condition was said to be critical. The doctors had advised the family members to be prepared for any eventuality.

Given the situation, Poonam made a request to her family that her last wish was to see her daughter Chandni, aged around 26, getting married before her.

Notably, Chandni’s marriage was fixed with Sumit Gaurav (aged around 28), a resident of Salempur village of Gurua police station area. The date of December 26 was fixed for the engagement ceremony of both.

When Poonam told her last wish, Sumit’s family members were informed about it. After this, both the families on mutual consent decided to arrange the marriage in the hospital itself to fulfil Poonam’s last wish.

Thereafter, Sumit Gaurav and Chandni got married outside the ICU in the hospital itself. It was said that without any frills, the bride and the groom garlanded each other. During this, two to four people from both the sides were present.

Happy with the marriage, Chandni Kumari said that her mother Poonam was working as a Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) in Magadh Medical College and Hospital and was keeping continuously ill after the Corona period. She was suffering from a heart disease. Chandni Kumari said that she got married in the hospital to fulfil her mother’s wish. The mother passed away just two hours after the marriage.

