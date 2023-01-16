Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Cold Wave: Bikaner Schools Closed Till January 18 As Mercury Drops In State

Schools in Bikaner and all students, parents and teachers must note that schools will now remain shut till January 18 after which the decision to whether reopen or not will be taken accordingly.

Jaipur: As the mercury dips further in Rajasthan, the Director of Secondary Education, Gaurav Aggarwal on Sunday decided to shut the schools in Bikaner till January 18, 2023. Due to the outbreak of the cold wave, the Director of Secondary Education has directed the schools to remain shut.

“In the context of the above-mentioned article, in view of the extreme cold wave in the state, according to the local conditions, you were authorized till January 15, 2023, to change the time of operation of all government and non-government schools in the district / leave the students. In view of the present circumstances, the said period is extended from January 15 to January 18, 2023. In this regard, please establish coordination with the Chief District Education Officer of your district and ensure necessary decision is taken in view of the cold wave situation in your district.” reads the statement from the official notice issued.

Cold wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Fatehpur and Churu were recorded the coldest with minus 4.7 degrees Celsius and minus 2.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to a senior MeT department official.

Severe cold wave with ground frost occurred at many places in West Rajasthan due to which minimum temperature dropped appreciably in Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions, said the spokesperson of Met department.

