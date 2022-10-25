Bike borne Miscreants Snatch Phone From 11 yr old Climate Activist While Doing FB Live In Greater Noida

Greater Noida: In an unpleasant incident reported from Greater Noida West, two bike-borne assailants snatched the phone of 11-year-old child environmentalist Licypriya Kangujam on October 23 while she was filming the preparations and Diwali lightings in the area via Facebook live. Licypriya Kangujam was online through a Facebook live outside Nirmala Aspire Housing society when two miscreants snatched her mobile.Also Read – Air Pollution: Apart From Delhi, These Cities Also Recorded Poor Air Quality After Diwali | Full List Here

"It's very urgent. My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike-borne thieves while I was going live on my facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me!," she tweeted while tagging the Noida Police.

Kangujam is an environmental activist from India and the founder of “The Child Movement”. She has been advocating climate change and environmental protection since the age of six. She also gave a speech on climate change at the International Seminar on Climate Protection in Madrid, Spain 2019, after which her popularity increased.