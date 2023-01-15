Home

Viral

Watch: Biker Carrying Cats On His Bike Goes Viral, Internet Calls, ‘Irresponsible Act’

Viral Video: A video of a man riding his bike with two cats has recently gone viral on the internet. And yes, the Internet is divided. Check here.

Check today’s viral video (Photo Credit: Twitter@alwAYzgAMe420)

Viral Video Today: Pets definitely make a great companions! They show you affection, give you a sense of purpose, and welcome you home every day when you come after a long tiring day. And so! we can claim that there is nothing like the unconditional love of a pet. If you have adopted a furry friend, then you will definitely agree to it. A video of a man riding his bike with two cats has recently gone viral on the internet.

The viral video was shared on the Microblogging site Twitter by a user named Aarun Gowda. The clip is said to have been shot in Bengaluru. The man is seen riding his bike with a bag on his shoulders. A cat is seen latching onto his shoulders and sitting on his bag. Later in the video, you can see another cat sitting on the bike’s fuel tank. Both the pets can be seen casually chilling and relaxed while being driven on the bike. The video was recorded by another person travelling on the road. “Found this guy in ORR (Outer Ring Road) today,” reads the caption alongside the video

WATCH TODAY’S VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Till now, the video has received over 272.4K views and over five thousand likes. Netizens have flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. It seems to us that Internet users have been divided after watching the clip. While some users found the act to be the goal others termed it as irresponsible. “Irresponsible Act,” wrote one user. “I can’t even look at this without feeling super anxious for the kitties. Some people do not deserve to have pets,” commented a second user. A third user wrote, “This is crazy.” “This action puts everyone’s life in the road in danger,” a fourth user added. “It’s not safe to take animals like this that too on Bangalore traffic. Safety is the first priority according to me,” wrote a fifth user.



