BIMTECH Hosts Spectacular Event Featuring BOAT Founder Mr. Aman Gupta

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) witnessed an electrifying participation from students as the Majlis Club and Media Cell of BIMTECH organized a captivating debate event, in collaboration with New India Junction, that left attendees inspired and enlightened. The highlight of the event was the esteemed presence of Mr. Aman Gupta, the founder of BOAT who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

BIMTECH Students and BOAT Founder Mr. Aman Gupta

The teams engaged in a spirited discussion on the topic, “MANAGEMENT OF THE INDIAN ECONOMY DURING THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC” with one team advocating in favor and the other against the subject. The debate unfolded in three stages, with both teams presenting well-articulated arguments and displaying remarkable expressiveness. After a rigorous deliberation, the favoring team emerged as the victorious champions.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and anticipation as Mr. Aman Gupta entered the Seminar Hall to a warm welcome from the audience. The program commenced with a video presentation shedding light on the Indian economy, setting the stage for Mr. Guptas interactive session with the attendees.

During the interactive session, Mr. Aman Gupta engaged with the audience, sharing insights and responding to their questions. When asked about the impact of startups on India, he narrated his personal journey of leaving a lucrative career as a Chartered Accountant (CA) to pursue entrepreneurship with BOAT. He emphasized the changing consumer mindset towards Indian products as a pivotal opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Mr. Gupta highlighted the remarkable transformation of “Make in India” aspects of BOAT products, with indigenization increasing from 0 percent to an impressive 70 percent. He also revealed the companys ambitious goal of achieving 82 percent indigenization, and he proudly noted Indias ascent as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally.

Encouraging young and aspiring entrepreneurs, Mr. Gupta emphasized the importance of thinking big, unwavering determination, and maintaining humility even in the face of significant achievements. He cautioned against arrogance and stressed the significance of Return on Investment (ROI) and profitability in entrepreneurship.

Mr. Guptas conversation with the audience also touched upon the value of adaptability in the face of failures, highlighting that multiple failures can pave the way for a single success.

Furthermore, Mr. Gupta provided insights into BOATs inclusive approach to employment, viewing each employee as part of a larger work family.

The event served as a beacon of inspiration for the students and attendees, offering a unique opportunity to learn from the experiences and wisdom of Mr. Aman Gupta, a successful entrepreneur and a prominent figure in the Indian business landscape.