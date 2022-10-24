Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals

Diwali 2022 is on October 24, Monday but the festive week begins five days ahead of Diwali. The festival of lights is the season of binge eating. It also means gaining weight as you can’t miss eating tasty sweets and English desserts. Diwali is binge eating for most of us, but if not done mindfully, it can cause many health issues. Here’s how you can stop yourself from going overboard! Ashok Rawat, Personal Training, Premium Coach, FITTR shares quick tips to avoid gaining weight this festive season.Also Read – Diwali 2022 Health Tips: 10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season

5 TIPS TO MAINTAIN YOUR WEIGHT THIS DIWALI

Eat Cognizantly: Think before you eat, and pick healthier options like fresh fruits over mithai, roasted snacks over fried foods, lemon water and sugar-free alternative drinks over other sugar-loaded drinks. Makhana, also sometimes referred to as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is one of the best food items to choose from and has relatively low calories in it. Avoid seeds & nuts as they are high in calories. Portion your meals: Pick a small plate to eat and have smaller meal portions. Moderation is essential, and one of the easiest ways to control calorie intake is to have smaller amounts of food. One can avoid consuming excess calories and might even feel lighter and better. In case a whole sweet is offered, and one cannot say no, then have a little and keep the rest of it back. Don’t miss out on your workouts: You can execute workouts during the festivities in various ways. It is not essential to hit the gym during this time, but trying ways like- dancing, 15-20 minutes of cardio exercises, 15 minutes of bodyweight exercise or going for a long, brisk walk might help. Listen to your body for when to STOP.; Learn to say NO to social pressure politely: Resist your temptation to push hard and smile and say “No thank you” to whatever you don’t want. Try replacing soft drinks or sweet juices with water and herbal tea options. Get back on track after the festivities: Slowly and gradually get inclined to your routine with your workout, as it will help reduce the extra kilos absorbed during the festivities.

