Bingo! join hands with All India Pickleball Association to popularize the sport in India

Bingo!, a much-loved snacking brand from ITC Foods, is thrilled to announce a five-year partnership with the All India Pickleball Association to promote Pickleball in India. This landmark partnership, which starts with hosting the Bingo! World Pickleball Championship (WPC), reinforces Bingo!’s commitment to supporting the growth and accessibility of pickleball, one of the world’s fastest-emerging sports.

The Bingo! World Pickleball Championship was kicked off in the presence of Mr. Suresh Chand – VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods; Mr. Arvind Prabhoo – President of All India Pickleball Association; and celebrity guests –Mandira Bedi, and Nyra Banerjee.

With over 5 million players across 84 countries and a remarkable 40% female participation rate, pickleball’s popularity is undeniable. In India, the sport has seen a 275% growth in active players over the past three years and is projected to surpass one million active players by 2028. Bingo!’s sponsorship promises to amplify this trend by organizing college tournaments across 23 states, introducing the sport to thousands of students, and cultivating a new generation of players ready to take on national and international challenges.

Bingo! has long championed innovation in the snacking industry, similarly, pickleball’s innovative blend of fast-paced gameplay and growing appeal make it an ideal partner. Fun-filled moments – aptly termed “Boing!” moments – have been at the core of Bingo! since inception and is being integrated into the sport of pickleball. As part of this collaboration, the classic “Love All” start of pickleball matches will be rechristened to a uniquely Bingo! version, “Boing All”, adding a playful twist to this exhilarating sport.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Suresh Chand, VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods., said, “At Bingo!, we’ve always believed that sports and innovation go hand in hand, making this partnership with the All India Pickleball Association a particularly prestigious moment for us, enabling us to support young athletes and sports enthusiasts across the country. We are dedicated to working closely with AIPA to build a strong foundation for pickleball and to support its growth through grassroots programs, college tournaments and nationwide promotions.”

Arvind Prabhoo, President of All India Pickleball Association said, “We are thrilled to partner with Bingo! Snacks, a brand that resonates with millions of Indians, and believe this partnership will be instrumental in bringing pickleball to the forefront of Indian sports. Through this partnership, we envision a future where pickleball is accessible to everyone, from college students to aspiring professional athletes. With Bingo!’s extensive reach and vibrant brand presence, this partnership aspires to create a ripple effect, making pickleball a household name and positioning India as a leading force in the global pickleball arena.”

Vinit Karnik, Managing Director, Content, Entertainment and Sports, GroupM, South Asia said, “It’s a great collaboration between Bingo and All-India Pickleball Association to announce the five-year partnership, supporting the growth of the sport across India. We’re optimistic that this partnership will strengthen Bingo’s commitment to expanding the sport’s reach and accessibility across the country. This collaboration reflects our commitment to expanding the sport’s reach and inspiring the next generation of players to take on both national and international challenges. We’re confident that this alliance will foster a new wave of enthusiasm for pickleball, helping it gain the popularity it truly deserves.”

This strategic partnership between Bingo! and AIPA is poised to shape the pickleball landscape in India. By merging Bingo!’s innovative brand identity with pickleball’s thrilling gameplay, the collaboration aims to inspire a new wave of athletes while promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.